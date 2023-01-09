POCO X5 Pro India key specifications and launch timeline revealed

POCO is reportedly planning to launch the latest Poco X5 series’ in India soon. Now, the launch timeline and specifications of the rumored POCO X5 Pro have been leaked online.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the POCO X5 Pro will launch in India by the end of this month. The reliable tipster has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming device.

Earlier, POCO’s head Himanshu Tandon hinted that the POCO X5 series’ launch would happen between January and February. Apart from this, the POCO X5 line up models was also spotted on various certification websites. All of this hints towards an imminent launch of the series.

POCO X5 Pro specifications (leaked)

According to the tipster, the POCO X5 line up of smartphones might get launched in India around the last week of January. He also suggested that the POCO X5 Pro tipped to have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, which was introduced the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition in China. As per Brar, the Redmi device will arrive in the Indian market as POCO X5 Pro, At least it the upcoming device will have the same hardware specifications as the Note 12 Speed Edition.

With that in Mind, we can expect the device to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the device may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The POCO X5 Pro will likely draw power from a 5,000mAh battery that will have 67W fast charging support.

The phone flaunt a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Expect more details surrounding the POCO X5 series to surface online in the coming days leading toward its Indian launch.