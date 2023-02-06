Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India, offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor

Xiaomi has launched the Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone in India and the prices of the same start at Rs 22,999. The key specifications of the device include Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor along with a 6.67” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The first sale of the smartphone will start from 13 February on Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X5 Pro 5G offers a 6.67” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. The device gets a refresh rate up to 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 240Hz. The screen offers 900 nits of peak brightness, supports HDR10+ and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device is offered in two storage variants- 6GB +128 GB, 8GB + 256 GB. The device gets Android 12 with MIUI out of the box. The device also gets a Turbo RAM feature and the RAM can be extended up to 13GB extendable RAM.

When it comes to camera, the device gets a triple rear camera setup- 108MP camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. The device can support [email protected] videos too. The front camera of the device is 16MP.

For connectivity, the device gets Dual SIM, 5G, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, Infrared sensor etc. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted while the device is Dust and Splash resistant (IP53). While the dimensions are 162.91×76.03×7.9mm while the weight is 181g. The device is powered by 5000mAh and it supports 67W fast charging. It takes just 15 minutes to charge the device from 0 to 50 percent. A full charge however takes 46 minutes.

The smartphone is offered in three attractive colours- Poco Yellow, Astral Black and Horizon Blue. The special price of the smartphone is Rs 20,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8GB + 256GB).