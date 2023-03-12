Poco X5 5G to launch on March 14, Check Specs and Price

Poco X5 is expected to launch in India on March 14 (12 noon) on Flipkart. The smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed about the same too. The company has also teased the upcoming launch on its official Poco India Twitter account. The device packs Snapdragon 695 processor, 5000mAh battery and fast charging.

Poco X5 5G Specifications

The Poco X5 Pro 5G offers a 6.67” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels. The device gets a refresh rate up to 120Hz while the screen to body ratio is 85 percent. The screen offers 700 nits of peak brightness and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The device is powered by Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with Adreno 619 GPU. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device is offered in two storage variants- 6GB +128 GB, 8GB + 256 GB. The device gets Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. The RAM of the device is up to 8GB while the storage is 256GB.

When it comes to camera, the device gets a triple rear camera setup- 48MP camera, 8MP secondary camera and 2MP megapixel sensor. The front camera of the device is 16MP.

For connectivity, the device gets Dual SIM, 5G, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, Infrared sensor etc. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted while the device is Dust and Splash resistant (IP53). The device is powered by 5000mAh and it supports 33W fast charging.