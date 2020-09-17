Poco X3 to launch in India on September 22

New Delhi: The Poco X3 Smartphone will be available online on Flipkart. The company has scheduled an online event for September 22. So the Smartphone will be available in India starting from September 22. Price of the phone is expected to under Rs. 20,000.

Specifications: Poco X3 comes with a splash resistant coating backed by a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The device offers dual 4G. VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C.