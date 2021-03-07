Poco X3 Pro To Launch Soon, Specification Leaked Ahead Of Global Launch

Upcoming smartphone Poco X3 Pro’s launch date and key specification details have been leaked online by popular tipster Mukul Sharma.

As per tipster, the Poco X3 Pro will launch in March 2021. The phone is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset.

Apart from this, the tipster claims that Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 may launch globally sometime this month.

Poco X3 Pro Specification (Expected):

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset.

The phone is also tipped to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery.

Poco X3 Pro was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website last month. The phone is expected to come with 4G connectivity.

Poco F3 Specification (Expected):

The POCO F3 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 that was launched in China last month.

So we expect it to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco F3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone may have 5G connectivity.

The Redmi K40 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage and features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It runs an Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system and is powered by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.