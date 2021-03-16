Poco X3 Pro’s pricing has been leaked ahead of its global launch. The phone is expected to launch in India on March 30 and globally on March 22.

Many details about the phone’s specification have been leaked online before and now a reports has revealed the pricing of the phone.

A European retailer’s website has reportedly listed the different configurations, price tags, and colour options of the upcoming phone.

The alleged listing was spotted by Dealntech.

Poco X3 Pro is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations- 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

Poco X3 Pro price (expected):

As per reports, Poco X3 Pro will have a starting price of EUR 269 (around Rs. 23,300) for its 6GB + 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB + 256GB storage model is expected to be be priced at EUR 319 (around Rs. 27,600).

Earlier. the company tweeted that it will break the price-performance ratio with its “Pro” smartphone that will be unveiled on March 30. It is speculated that the smartphone will be Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected):

Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and equipped with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

The smartphone may be backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging and it is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The Poco X3 Pro will be offered in Frost Blue, Metal Bronze, and Phantom Black colour options.

A US FCC listing from early last month suggested the Poco X3 Pro will support 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC but the phone may not have 5G connectivity.

However, Poco has not shared any information about the price or specifications for the Poco X3 Pro.

