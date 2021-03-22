Poco is expected to launch its Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 smartphones at the company’s global launch event today. The launch event will start at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

Poco F3 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 that was launched in China last month.

While the Poco X3 Pro is rumoured to have a design similar to the POCO X3.Poco X3 Pro is expected to launch in India on March 30.

Let’s take a look at the launch event details,expected price, specification and design of the upcoming two POCO smartphones.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 livestream, expected price details:

The digital launch event of Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) and it will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Though the company has not revealed any information about the upcoming two phones, the the price and specification details of both of the phone were revealed through leaks.

As per the leaks, the Poco X3 Pro could come with a priced of VND 7,990,000 (around Rs 25,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is expected to carry a price tag around $300 or $322 (around Rs 21,700 – Rs 23,300).

Meanwhile the Poco F3 is expected to carry a price similar to the Redmi K40. Redmi K40 has a starting price of CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,500).

A recent leak suggests that the Redmi K40 may launch in India as the Mi 11X in the Indian market.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected):

Poco X3 Pro is tipped to come equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and it may run on Android 11.

The phone could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

It may have up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage capacity can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card support.

As for optics, the Poco X3 Pro could flaunt a quad rear camera setup which may include a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera shooter.

The Poco X3 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The listings also suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco X3 Pro may also to offer connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, NFC, and a headphone jack.

Poco F3 specifications (expected):

As per the renders leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Poco F3 has a similar look to the Redmi K40 smartphone which was recently launched in China.

The Poco F3 may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and could run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The phone is expected to have a triple camera setup on the back. The Poco F3 should have a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It could also has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Poc F3 could pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W charging support and is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity front, the phone may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

