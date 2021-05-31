POCO X3 GT Could Be A Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G; Could Launch In India Soon

POCO X3 GT is tipped to be launched in India soon as a rebranded version of the china varinat of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China earlier this month.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro 5G phones in China last week.

Noted tipster Kacper Skrzypek has posted a screenshot of a list of names of Xiaomi products on Twitter that seems to have been taken from Xiaomi’s official support page. He highlighted the existence of the POCO X3 GT in the list.

This tweet came after Kacper’s previous tweet about the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G China variant arriving in markets like India, Indonesia, Turkey as a POCO device.

So we suspect that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as the POCO X3 GT. Interestingly, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is gearing up to launch in India as POCO F3 GT by Q3.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (possible POCO X3 GT) specifications

As per specifications, if we are to believe the rumors of POCO X3 GT being a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G then it could have the same set of specifications which will be as bellow. The phone boots Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin out of the box.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus support.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC along with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The storage can be extended through a microSD card.

Redmi Note 10 Pro has a triple rear camera set up that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots. At the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor to capture selfies and for video chats.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

The phone also comes with VC Liquid Cold Cooling and JBL powered dual stereo speakers. It measures 163.3 X 75.9 X 8.9mm and weighs 193 grams. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.