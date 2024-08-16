POCO Pad 5G to launch in India on August 23, Check the expected features

Reputed smartphone manufacturer POCO will be launching the POCO Pad 5G in India on August 23. This will be the first Android tablet by the manufacturer that will be launched in India. The tablet has a designated webpage on the Flipkart website and this confirms its eminent launch. The tablet has been already launched in the global markets and the India variant is expected to have the same specs.

According to the latest Flipkart listing, the POCO Pad 5G gets a 12.1-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display of the device offers a 120Hz refresh rate while the peak brightness is 600 nits. The resolution of the screen is 2.5k and it supports Dolby Vision HDR. There is Dolby Vision Support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 support on the device.

Speaking about the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is offered in the Poco Pad 5G. The device is available with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of on-board storage. The battery on the device is 10,000mAh and the wired fast charging support is 33W. In terms of camera, the tablet offers 8MP camera sensors at the front as well as at the back. The device gets Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box.

It is important to mention that Xiaomi which is the parent company of POCO had launched the Redmi Pad Pro tablet in India which has the same specs as the Poco Pad 5G. The Redmi Pad Pro is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Also Read: Vivo X200 And Oppo Find X8 Devices Will Not Be Powered By The Flagship Snapdragon SoC