Poco M8x teased with Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, Price range tipped

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Poco is gearing up to launch the M8x 5G smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the phone’s official launch, we have got key specification detail about the upcoming device through a teaser posted by e-commerce site Flipkart. In addition, the price range details of the device has also been leaked online.

The Flipkart teaser have revealed that the Poco M8x will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. This contradicts with earlier claims made by tipster Yogesh Brar, who said that the handset will instead feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Brar also claims that the handset will sport a 6.9-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the storage options could be 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

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Poco is tipped to offer the device with HyperOS 3 out of the box. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging.

The Poco M8x 5G is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, and is expected to run HyperOS 3 out of the box.

For battery, the Poco M8x is said to pack a 6,000mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging. The tipster also claims that the smartphone will be priced below Rs 20,000 in India.

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