Poco M8 Power debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC in India, Price starts at Rs 24,999

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Poco has introduced the all new Poco M8 Power as the latest addition to the Poco’s M8 series, which already includes three devices. The Poco M8 Power is equipped with a 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, and an 8,000 mAh battery.

Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.9 FullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and supports Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports storage exapnsion via a microSD card.

The Poco M8 Power comes with a massive 8,000 mAh battery, which supports 45W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging. As per the company, the cell can last up to 28 hours of video playback, 14 hours of gaming, 31 hours of social media use, 11 hours of navigation, or 38 days of standby.

The smartphone runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Poco has promised to provide four generations of Android updates and six years of security updates.

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At the rear, the Poco M8 Power has a 50MP primary camera (Light Fusion 400) and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The rest of the Poco M8 Power’s highlights include an IP65 rating, a USB-C port, and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also has a fingerprint scanner underneath for biometric authentication. In terms of dimension, the device is 8.45mm thick and weighs 225g.

Poco M8 Power colour, price, sale

The Poco M8 Power price starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage variant and the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 27,999, respectively. It is offered in three colour options namely- Blaze Orange, Black, and Green colors. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting August 7.

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