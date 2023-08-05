Poco M6 Pro 5G gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, launched in India at Rs 10,999

Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in India and the prices of the device start at Rs 10,999. The key specifications of the device include Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor along with a 6.79” FHD+ 90Hz display. The first sale of the smartphone will start from August 9 at 12PM IST exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M6 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M6 Pro 5G offers a 6.67” FHD+ 90Hz LCD display with 1080×2400 pixels. The device gets a refresh rate up to 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 240Hz. The screen offers 550 nits of peak brightness and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The device is offered in two storage variants- 4GB +64 GB, 6GB + 128GB. The device gets Android 13 with MIUI 14 out of the box. Poco promises 2 major OS updates along with 3 years of security updates.

When it comes to camera, the device gets a dual rear camera setup- 50MP primary camera and a 2MP camera. The front camera of the device is 8MP and it is housed in the punch-hole at the top-centre of the display.

For connectivity, the device gets Dual SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, Infrared sensor etc. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted while the device is Dust and Splash resistant (IP53). The device is powered by 5000mAh and it supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone is offered in two attractive colours- Power Black and Forest Green. The price of the smartphone is Rs 10,999 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB + 128GB).