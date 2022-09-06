Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications

Poco M5 has debuted as the latest offering from the company in India on Monday. The new Poco M-series phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, packs up to 6GB of RAM and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It comes with a water-drop style notch display that has 90Hz refresh rate display and packs 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The phone also has a Turbo RAM feature that virtually expands the built-in RAM by utilising the onboard storage.

Let’s know the price, specifications and feature details of the smartphone below:

Poco M5 price in India, availability

The Poco M5 comes in two storage variants and is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, the phone costs Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in three colour options – Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black.

In terms of availability, the Poco M5 will go on sale from September 13 through Flipkart. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, customers purchasing the device with ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail a flat discount of Rs. 1,500. Poco has also promised to offer a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection.

Poco M5 specifications

The Poco M5 flaunts a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that has 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. It supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz and offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, DCI-P3 color gamut, and has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. Additionally, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the phone carries the octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also packs a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage. The Poco M5 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Poco M5 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The users can capture selfies using an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Poco M5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The company has claimed that the battery can deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge.