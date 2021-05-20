Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled the much awaited new smartphone M3 Pro 5G. The latest POCO phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a faster Dimensity 700 chipset.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Price, Colour

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a starting price of 180 euros (around Rs 16,053) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, the 6GB and 128GB version is priced at 200 euros (around Rs 17,833).

However, the company is offering an introductory deal, which dropped the price of the phone to 160 euros (around Rs 14,266) and 180 euros (around Rs 16,053) respectively.

The smartphone is available in three colour options such as poco yellow, power black and cool blue.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch 1080p+ LCD with 400 nits typical brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with a Android 11 out of the box, with MIUI 12 on top.

It sports a triple camera setup, that includes a 48MP primary camera, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there’s an 8MP camera to capture selfies and video chats.

The phone is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It has peak download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps and a pair of Cortex-A76 cores, plus a Mali G57 GPU, reports GSMArena.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 3.5mm jack, an infrared blaster and this one will even have NFC in some regions.