POCO M3 Pro 5G To Launch With Dimensity 700 chip, 5000mAh Battery On May 19

Beijing: Ahead of the launch, Chinese smartphone brand POCO has confirmed that it will launch POCO M3 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 and 5000mAh on May 19.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ resolution supporting screen with DotDisplay, the company posted on Twitter.

POCO M3 Pro 5G will offer a 90Hz refresh rate with DynamicSwitch feature, which will allow the device to automatically adjust the refresh rate depending on the content.

Under the hood, the smartphone will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

According to GSMArena, the inclusion of this chipset suggests that it could be debuting as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market.

Also, it will POCO’s first M-series smartphone to carry support for 5G connectivity.

The leaked renders of the smartphone revealed that it will be sporting a two-tone design on the back, the report said.

The black-coloured vertical camera portion has the POCO branding and an LED flash assisted 48MP triple camera system.

The handset is likely to be available in three colors like black, yellow, and blue.

The May 19 event will be streamed live through the company’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.