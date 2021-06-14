Poco M3 Pro 5G first sale goes live from 12pm today on Flipkart

Poco M3 Pro 5G which had launched in India on June 8 has gone for 1st sale on Flipkart today. The sale has started from today afternoon and is currently live on the e-commerce platform.

The device has been launched as the successor to the Poco M3 that was launched in India in February 2021. The company had launched the 5G version of the phone through a virtual event.

The smartphone is available in two RAM variants. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 15,999. However, the introductory price of the devices will be Rs 13,499 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 15,499 (6GB + 128GB) for today.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is 91 per cent and has a cut-out design to house a selfie camera of 8MP. The triple rear cameras comprise of 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera.

The device runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of security the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as AI Face Unlock.

The connectivity options on the smartphone are 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Sensors available on the phone are proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and IR blaster.