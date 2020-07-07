New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched Poco M2 Pro with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999.

The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

POCO M2 Pro comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery.

It also features a 33W fast charger out of the box, which can charge the phone to 50 per cent in a mere 30 minutes.

The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14 via Flipkart, said the company.

