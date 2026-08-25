Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra to launch soon, Chipset details revealed

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The Poco F9 series is scheduled to be launched on September 1. The series is set to include Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra. Ahead of the series launch, Poco has officially confirmed that the new Poco F9 Ultra will be launched with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Poco F9 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V-series. The V-series chip has the same CPU as the regular Elite Gen 5 chip but the GPU is 33% smaller – it has only 8 compute units instead of the full 12. It also has less on-chip memory for the GPU (12MB vs. 18MB).

The Poco F8 Pro used the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, i.e. the 2024 flagship chip. So, there was a chance that the new Pro model would get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the non-Elite version. But this is better.

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The V-series chip has a faster CPU than the non-Elite chip, while their GPUs should be fairly equal. So, that’s a better than expected upgrade for the Poco F9 Pro and no upgrade for the Poco F9 Ultra over its predecessor.

By the way, you can have a look at the China-exclusive Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max, since the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra will be their global versions.

The Poco F9 series will be revealed on September 1 (next Tuesday). The colour options for the phones could be Aurora Green for the Pro and Dark Cherry for the Ultra.

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