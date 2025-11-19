Poco F8 series important specifications revealed, will launch globally on November 26

Advertisement

Smartphone manufacturer Poco is set to launch the Poco F8 series globally on November 26. The series will include F8 Pro and F8 Ultra and the company has started to tease the key specifications of the device.

Poco has revealed the battery capacity of both the devices through a post on its official X handle. According to the post, the Poco F8 Ultra will offer a battery capacity 6500mAh (typ). On the other hand, the Poco F8 Pro will be offered with a battery capacity of 6210mAh (typ). Poco teases the battery on the devices as “Bigger. Smarter. Longer-lasting.” The global launch of the device will take place at Bali, Indonesia on November 26, 2025 at 16:00 GMT+8.

Poco is yet to reveal the wired charging speed of the smartphone and hope it to be revealed later.

For those who are unknown, the Poco F8 Ultra and F8 Pro will be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90. However, there has been a change in the battery setup of the devices as Redmi variants offers battery capacity of more than 7000mAh.