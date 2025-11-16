Poco F8 Pro spotted on Geekbench, know expected specifications of the upcoming device

Advertisement

The Poco F8 Pro is expected to launch soon and the device has been spotted on Geekbench platform, reported GSMArena. The device is confirmed to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The prototype that ran the benchmark platform had 12GB of RAM. There might be more RAM options available on the device and we will know that after its launch.

The smartphone will be packed with Android 16 OS out of the box and it will be offered with HyperOS 3 on top. The F8 Pro device has already received many certifications and it is expected to offer “Sound by Bose”.

It is also rumoured that the Poco F8 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90. If this above rumours is true the device will have a 6.59-inch (1156×2510) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of the device might be 3500-nit and the storage will go up to 1TB. When it comes to RAM, the smartphone might get up to 16GB of RAM.

When it comes to rear camera setup, the smartphone might offer 50MP primary camera with OIS while the telephoto camera will offer 50MP sensor. The ultrawide camera will offer an 8MP sensor. The selfie camera of the device will be 20MP while the battery will be 7100 mAh. The device supports 100W wired charging too.