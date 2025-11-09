Poco F8 Pro India launch to take place soon, will offer Bose tuned audio system

Advertisement

Poco F8 Pro India launch is expected to take place soon and the latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav has hinted that. For those who are unknown, the Poco F8 Pro will be the successor to the Poco F7 Pro. The F8 Pro is expected to debut globally (including India) and it is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi K90.

According to a leaked image by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X platform, the retail box of Poco F8 Pro will have ‘Sound by Bose’ branding. For those who are unknown, the Redmi K90 series was launched last month with Bose audio tuning. This means that the Poco F8 Pro might be a rebranded version of Redmi K90.

The tipster has also mentioned that the Poco F8 Pro will not offer any charger in the retail box. The Poco F7 Pro offers a 90W charger in the box.

Gadgets360 had earlier reported that the Poco F8 Pro with model number 25102PCBE, was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification site.

Speaking about the Redmi K90 specifications, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main camera (1/1.55-inch sensor), a 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The device offers a 20MP selfie camera with 7100mAh battery and 100W wired charging support.

Redmi K90 costs CNY 2599 (approx. Rs 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.