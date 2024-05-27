Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro launched: which device should you opt for as your next phone

Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro smartphones have been launched and they offer a good value for money for a mid-range device. The devices are the successors to the Poco F5 series and offer a good amount of upgrade. Both the devices are available for the buyers at certain parts of the world. In India, the Poco F6 will be available from May 29, 2024. The Poco F6 Pro is expected to be launched in India in the upcoming weeks (or months).

The Poco F6 is offered with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and this comes as major upgrade as compared to the Poco F5 (which offers a 7+ Gen 2). The F6 does offer a FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels. As the device offers a faster storage, the performance will get upgrade. Speaking about dust and water resistance rating the Poco F6 offers an IP64 rating. The display is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus protection. A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device and a 90W fast charging is able to charge it in no time. The Poco F5 offered a 67W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Poco F6 Pro offers a resolution of QHD+ and the device offers a better chipset. The Pro variant comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and this is way better than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Even though the primary camera of the device is 50MP (with a large sensor) there is no telephoto lens and ultra-wide camera offers a 8MP sensor. The device offers a 5000mAh battery and this means a full day backup. The fast charging on the device is 120W and the company claims to fully charge the battery in 19 minutes. However, the F6 Pro does not offer 30W wireless charging like the F5 Pro.

In the global markets the Poco F6 starts from $380 to $430. On the other hand the Poco F6 Pro starts from $500 to $700.