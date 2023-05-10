Poco F5 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched, When will it arrive in India?

Advertisement

Poco F5 Pro 5G and Poco F5 5G was launched globally on Tuesday. However, only the Poco F5 5G has arrived in the Indian market. Details about the India launch of the Poco F5 Pro 5G are yet to be revealed. We expect the company to roll out the device soon in the country.

The new Poco F5 Pro phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W wired Turbocharging and 30W wireless charging. The Poco F5 Pro packs a 64-megapixel sensor and a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision technology. The POCO F5 Pro is believed to be a rebrand of the Redmi K60, while the POCO F5 is a rebadge of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Poco F5 Pro 5G price, launch on India

The price of Poco F5 Pro is set at $449 (around Rs 36,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and $499 (around Rs 41,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the top-end model with 12GB RAM +512GB storage costs $549 (around Rs 45,000). All three variants will be available under an early bird offer at $429, $449, and $499 starting today in the US. It is offered in two colour options- Black and White.

Meanwhile, the Poco F5 5G has been unveiled in the country at a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Poco F5 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco F5 Pro 5G runs Android 13 based on MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+Flow AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440×3,200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has 240Hz touch sampling rate, a pixel density of 526ppi as well, and a peak brightness of 1,400nits.

It carries an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with Adreno GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device is packed with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The F5 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera unit that houses a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

The handset’s connectivity options are same as the Poco F5 5G, as are the sensors. The Poco F5 Pro 5G includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Poco offers the F5 Pro 5G with a 5,160mAh cell that has support for 67W wired Turbo fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It measures 162.78x 75.44x 8.59mm in size and weighs 204 grams.