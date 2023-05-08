Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro specification officially revealed ahead of its global launch

Poco is all set to launch its two smartphones- F5 and F5 Pro globally on May 9, 2023. However, prior to its launch the company has revealed the specifications of the devices. Poco UAE has displayed the products on its website along with specifications. We are mentioning the details of both the smartphones below.

Poco F5 5G

RAM and Storage 8GB or 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage Display 6.67” AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate) Weight 181g Resolution 2400 x 1080 Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G mobile platform Battery 5000mAh (33W fast charging) Camera Tripe Camera Setup 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP camera (f/2.45) Connectivity 5G, 4G, 3G,2G NFC Yes Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System MIUI 14 for POCO Colours Black, Blue, White

Poco F5 Pro 5G

Storage and RAM 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB Display 6.67” WQHD + AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate) Resolution 3200 x 1440 Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G mobile platform Battery 5160 mAh (67W turbo charging) Camera Tripe Camera Setup 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP camera Connectivity 5G, 4G, 3G,2G NFC Yes Audio dual speakers Operating System MIUI 14 for POCO (Android 13) Fingerprint scanner Under display Colour White, Black

The UAE website does not reveal the prices of the smartphones on their website. We expect the prices to be announced at the time of launch.