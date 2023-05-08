Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro specification officially revealed ahead of its global launch

Poco is all set to launch F5 and F5 Pro globally on May 9, 2023. However, prior to its launch the specs have been officially revealed.

Technology
Poco F5 official specs
Image Credit: Poco

Poco is all set to launch its two smartphones- F5 and F5 Pro globally on May 9, 2023. However, prior to its launch the company has revealed the specifications of the devices. Poco UAE has displayed the products on its website along with specifications. We are mentioning the details of both the smartphones below.

Poco F5 5G

RAM and Storage 8GB or 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage
Display 6.67” AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate)
Weight 181g
Resolution 2400 x 1080
Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2  5G mobile platform
Battery 5000mAh (33W fast charging)
Camera Tripe Camera Setup

64MP + 8MP  + 2MP

Front Camera

16MP camera (f/2.45)
Connectivity 5G, 4G, 3G,2G
NFC Yes
Audio 3.5mm headphone jack
Operating System MIUI 14 for POCO
Colours Black, Blue, White

 

Poco F5 Pro 5G

Storage and RAM 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB
Display 6.67” WQHD + AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution 3200 x 1440
Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G mobile platform
Battery 5160 mAh (67W turbo charging)
Camera Tripe Camera Setup

64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16MP camera
Connectivity 5G, 4G, 3G,2G
NFC Yes
Audio dual speakers
Operating System MIUI 14 for POCO (Android 13)
Fingerprint scanner Under display
Colour White, Black

 

The UAE website does not reveal the prices of the smartphones on their website. We expect the prices to be announced at the time of launch.

