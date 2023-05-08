Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro specification officially revealed ahead of its global launch
Poco is all set to launch its two smartphones- F5 and F5 Pro globally on May 9, 2023. However, prior to its launch the company has revealed the specifications of the devices. Poco UAE has displayed the products on its website along with specifications. We are mentioning the details of both the smartphones below.
Poco F5 5G
|RAM and Storage
|8GB or 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage
|Display
|6.67” AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate)
|Weight
|181g
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G mobile platform
|Battery
|5000mAh (33W fast charging)
|Camera
|Tripe Camera Setup
64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera
16MP camera (f/2.45)
|Connectivity
|5G, 4G, 3G,2G
|NFC
|Yes
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone jack
|Operating System
|MIUI 14 for POCO
|Colours
|Black, Blue, White
Poco F5 Pro 5G
|Storage and RAM
|8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB
|Display
|6.67” WQHD + AMOLED (120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|3200 x 1440
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G mobile platform
|Battery
|5160 mAh (67W turbo charging)
|Camera
|Tripe Camera Setup
64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera
16MP camera
|Connectivity
|5G, 4G, 3G,2G
|NFC
|Yes
|Audio
|dual speakers
|Operating System
|MIUI 14 for POCO (Android 13)
|Fingerprint scanner
|Under display
|Colour
|White, Black
The UAE website does not reveal the prices of the smartphones on their website. We expect the prices to be announced at the time of launch.