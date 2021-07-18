Poco F3 GT with Sport Dual Speakers to be launched in India on July 23; Check specs here

Poco India has been confirmed to launch the Poco F3 GT in India on July 23 at 12pm (noon). The company has teased that the phone will get dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone is also said to be the first Poco device to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The upcoming phone will likely be unveiled in a virtual event that will be livestreamed on its social media channels including YouTube. Poco F3 GT is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China in April.

Poco F3 GT Price, Color, Specification

The company has revealed that the phone has a “slipstream design” and an anti-fingerprint matte finish. The frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy and the phone has three styles of bevels.

Poco F3 GT is also confirmed to feature dual-stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Earlier the company confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+, and DC Dimming and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Poco India shared that the phone will be launched in two colour options such as Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

The Poco F3 GT is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that launched in China which is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 128GB storage option costs CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,300), while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,600).

The phone is also available in a 12GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 and a 12GB + 256GB model which is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,100).