Poco C75 launches with Helio G81 Ultra SoC, Carries similar specs as Redmi 14C

Xiaomi subsidiary company Poco has launched another affordable smartphone called C75 in the global markets. The device is a rebranded version of the Redmi 14C, which got launched earlier in August. As an rebraded version, it carries mostly similar specifications as the Redmi 14C. The Poco C75 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G8 Ultra chipset, a 50-megapixel rear camera and packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Poco C75 Price, Availability

Poco C75 pricing starts at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,170) for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also available in an 8GB+256GB variant that is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,900).

It’s worth noting that, Poco’s post on X (formerly Twitter) states that these are ‘early bird’ prices, which indicates that they could revised by the company at a later date. The Poco C75 is available in Black, Gold, and Green colourways.

Poco C75 Specifications, Features

The Poco C75 runs on Android 14, with Xiaomi’s HyperOS skin on top. It has dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) support and features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 600nits. It is powered by a Helio G81 Ultra SoC from MediaTek, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

There’s a 50-megapixel rear camera on the Poco C75 with an f/1.8 aperture, which can be used to capture images and videos. The company has also equipped the handset with an unspecified auxiliary lens. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Poco’s new smartphone is available with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor.

The Poco C75 packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging, but the phone doesn’t ship with a charger. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, it measures 171.88×77.8×8.22mm and weighs 204g.