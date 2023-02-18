Poco C55 launch expected to be very soon in India, Know what to expect

Poco C55 is expected to be launched very soon in India and we are excited for the upcoming budget smartphone. It is expected that the smartphone will launch on February 21, 12:00 PM, teased Poco on its social media handle. Even though the prices of the smartphone remain unknown, we expect it to be below Rs 10,000.

Poco’s upcoming smartphone has been teased by Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya. It is reported that the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Expected Specs

The Poco C55 is expected to offer 6.7-inch display. A 120Hz refresh rate can be expected on the device. The rear camera of the smartphone gets dual camera setup. While the specification of the cameras is unknown, we expect a 50MP rear camera along with an ultra-wide sensor. The front camera of the smartphone is expected to be 5MP.

In terms of processor, the users might get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The battery of the smartphone is a 5000mAh unit and it gets a 10W charging too. A fingerprint sensor on the smartphone is offered at the rear near the rear camera setup.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the smartphone is expected to get up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device is expected to offer MIUI 13 based on Android 12. When it comes to colour the smartphone gets a faux green leather finish at the back

(Note: The specs mentioned in the article are based on the information of various leaks. Kindly wait for the official revelation.)