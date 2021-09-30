Poco C31 with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched in India at Rs 7,999; Specifications

Poco has launched its latest budget smartphone Poco C31 in the Indian market on Thursday. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features a triple camera lens. It has a polycarbonate back casing and features a two-toned panel design. It has P2i nano coating that makes it splash proof.

Poco C31 price in India

The Poco C31 is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage options price is set at Rs 9,499. The phone will be available for purchase during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The company is also offering the Poco C31 with a launch offer of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Poco C31 Specifications

The Poco C31 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot for more storage.

For photos and videos, the device has a 5-megapixel selfie camera and gets a triple-lens camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, and two 2-megapixel additional cameras. The camera module also has a flash light.

Camera features include phase detection autofocus, HDR, AI portrait mode, face recognition, ai scene detection, and night mode.

The Poco C31 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two days. It is said to last up to 540 hours of standby, 30 hours of e-learning, 34 hours of VoLTE calling, 10 hours of gaming, and 91 hours of music playback.

The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support. The phone is said to be ad-free and bloat-free.

Connectivity options of the Poco C31 include dual VoLTE and VoWiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and Micro USB port.