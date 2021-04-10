The evolution of Smartphones into a mini- storage device cannot be ignored. Hence, the need for more storage in Smartphones has become a necessity for many users. Be it playing games, entertainment or other everyday use, having more storage on device is always a great option.

However, purchasing a 128GB storage phone often proves costly. Here are few budget smartphones which offer a great value for money and do not burn hole in your pockets. The device are as follows:

Poco M3

The Poco M3 (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 11,999. The smartphone has a triple camera setup of 48MP+ 2MP + 2MP. On the front the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and has a 6000mAh battery.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i (6GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) which is one the popular budget smartphone is available at Rs 12,999. It device offers quad camera set-up of 64MP+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a front camera of 16MP. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 20

The Realme Narzo 20 (4GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 11,999. The smartphone has a triple camera setup of 48MP+ 8MP + 2MP. On the front the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor and has a 6000mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power (6GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) which is one the popular budget smartphone is available at Rs 12,999. It device offers a 48MP quad rear camera and a front camera of 8MP. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and a 6000mAh battery.

Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN Note 1 (4GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 12,499. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor and features a quad camera setup of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP. The selfie camera is 16MP shooter. The device houses a massive battery of 5000mAh.