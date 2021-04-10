Planning To Purchase 128GB Storage Smartphone, Check Some Budget Friendly Smartphones Here

By WCE 4
128GB storage budget friendly smartphones
Image Credit: IANS

The evolution of Smartphones into a mini- storage device cannot be ignored. Hence, the need for more storage in Smartphones has become a necessity for many users. Be it playing games, entertainment or other everyday use, having more storage on device is always a great option.

However, purchasing a 128GB storage phone often proves costly. Here are few budget smartphones which offer a great value for money and do not burn hole in your pockets. The device are as follows:

Poco M3

The Poco M3 (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 11,999. The smartphone has a triple camera setup of 48MP+ 2MP + 2MP. On the front the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and has a 6000mAh battery.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i (6GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) which is one the popular budget smartphone is available at Rs 12,999. It device offers quad camera set-up of 64MP+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a front camera of 16MP. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 20

The Realme Narzo 20 (4GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 11,999. The smartphone has a triple camera setup of 48MP+ 8MP + 2MP. On the front the device sports an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor and has a 6000mAh battery.

Also Read: Google Phone App Now Allows You To Auto Record Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How To Activate

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power (6GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) which is one the popular budget smartphone is available at Rs 12,999. It device offers a 48MP quad rear camera and a front camera of 8MP. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and a 6000mAh battery.

Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN Note 1 (4GB RAM+ 128GB Storage) is available at Rs 12,499. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor and features a quad camera setup of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP. The selfie camera is 16MP shooter. The device houses a massive battery of 5000mAh.

 

You might also like
Technology

Google Phone App Now Allows You To Auto Record Calls From Unknown Numbers, Know How…

Technology

Apple ‘iPhone 13’ Lineup Likely To Feature A 120Hz ProMotion Display

Technology

BSNL Extends Rs 398 Prepaid Plan For Its Customers, Know Details Here

Technology

TECNO SPARK 7 Launched In India At A Special Introductory Price Of Rs 6,999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.