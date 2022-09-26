Planning to buy an iPhone? 9 countries where iPhone 14 costs less than India
Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ launch event. The latest Apple devices have gone on sale in India starting on September 16, 2022. The Apple iPhone 14 retails at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US.
Except for US, the company has hiked the costs for the device in other parts of the world including the India, UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. The prices of the Pro models have increased by Rs 10,000 in India in comparison to US.
If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone anytime soon, then you might like to know that there are some countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India.
US: Prices of iPhone 14 series models
- iPhone 14: Starts at $799 or Rs 63,601
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at $899 or Rs 71,561
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at $999 or Rs 79,920
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at $1099 or Rs 87,491
Notably, these prices exclude state taxes which may vary.
Canada:Prices of iPhone 14 series models
- iPhone 14: Starts at CAD 1099 or Rs 67,068
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at CAD 1249 or Rs 76,222
- iPhone 14 Pr: Starts at CAD 1399 or Rs 85,376
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at CAD 1549 or Rs 94,530
Hong Kong: Prices of iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14 (Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 87,262
- iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at HK 7699 or Rs 78,129
- iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 87,262
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 95,380
Singapore: Prices of Apple iPhone 14
- iPhone 14: Starts at SGD 1299 or Rs 73,893
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at SGD 1499 or Rs 85,270
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at SGD 1,649 or Rs 93,802
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at SGD 1799 or Rs 1,02,335
Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14: Starts at A$1399 or Rs >76,312
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at A$1579 or Rs 86,131
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at A$1749 or Rs 95,404
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at A$1899 or Rs 1,03,586
UAE: iPhone 14 series price
- iPhone 14: Starts at AED 3,399 or Rs 73,711
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at AED 3,799 or Rs 82,385
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at AED 4,299 or Rs 93,228
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at AED 4,699 or Rs 1,01,903
Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14: Starts at RM 4,199 or Rs 73,922
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at RM 4,699 or Rs 82,942
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at RM 5,299 or Rs 93,532
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at RM 5,799 or Rs 1,02,358
Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14: Starts at JPY 1,19,800 or Rs 67,000
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at JPY 1,34,800 or Rs 75,000
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at JPY 1,49,800 or Rs 83,000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at JPY 1,64,800 or Rs 92,000
Mainland China: iPhone 14 series prices
- iPhone 14: Starts at CNY 5,999 or Rs 69,000
- iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at CNY 6,999 or Rs 80,000
- iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at CNY 7,999 or Rs 92,000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at CNY 8,999 or Rs 1,00,000