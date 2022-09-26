Planning to buy an iPhone? 9 countries where iPhone 14 costs less than India

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ launch event. The latest Apple devices have gone on sale in India starting on September 16, 2022. The Apple iPhone 14 retails at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US.

Except for US, the company has hiked the costs for the device in other parts of the world including the India, UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. The prices of the Pro models have increased by Rs 10,000 in India in comparison to US.

If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone anytime soon, then you might like to know that there are some countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India.

US: Prices of iPhone 14 series models

iPhone 14: Starts at $799 or Rs 63,601

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at $899 or Rs 71,561

71,561 iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at $999 or Rs 79,920

79,920 iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at $1099 or Rs 87,491

Notably, these prices exclude state taxes which may vary.

Canada:Prices of iPhone 14 series models

iPhone 14: Starts at CAD 1099 or Rs 67,068

67,068 iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at CAD 1249 or Rs 76,222

76,222 iPhone 14 Pr: Starts at CAD 1399 or Rs 85,376

85,376 iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at CAD 1549 or Rs 94,530

Hong Kong: Prices of iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14 (Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 87,262

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at HK 7699 or Rs 78,129

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 87,262

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at HK 8599 or Rs 95,380

Singapore: Prices of Apple iPhone 14

iPhone 14: Starts at SGD 1299 or Rs 73,893

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at SGD 1499 or Rs 85,270

iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at SGD 1,649 or Rs 93,802

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at SGD 1799 or Rs 1,02,335

Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14: Starts at A$1399 or Rs >76,312

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at A$1579 or Rs 86,131

iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at A$1749 or Rs 95,404

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at A$1899 or Rs 1,03,586

UAE: iPhone 14 series price

iPhone 14: Starts at AED 3,399 or Rs 73,711

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at AED 3,799 or Rs 82,385

iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at AED 4,299 or Rs 93,228

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at AED 4,699 or Rs 1,01,903

Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14: Starts at RM 4,199 or Rs 73,922

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at RM 4,699 or Rs 82,942

iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at RM 5,299 or Rs 93,532

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at RM 5,799 or Rs 1,02,358

Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14: Starts at JPY 1,19,800 or Rs 67,000

iPhone 14 Plus: Starts at JPY 1,34,800 or Rs 75,000

iPhone 14 Pro: Starts at JPY 1,49,800 or Rs 83,000

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Starts at JPY 1,64,800 or Rs 92,000

Mainland China: iPhone 14 series prices