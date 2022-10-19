Planning for mid-range smartphone this Diwali? Vivo V25 can be an ideal choice

The Vivo V25 has been launched in India this September and it is available for under Rs 30,000. If you are planning for a mid-range smartphone this Diwali, the Vivo V25 can be an ideal choice. The smartphone not only fits in a budget of under Rs 30,000 but also get offers great features that can be handy on a regular basis.

Storage and Price

The Vivo V25 is offered in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 27,999 while the 12 GB RAM variant costs Rs 31,999. Additionally, there is a cashback for customers who use ICICI Bank and SBI Cards. Users get a cashback of Rs 2500 on using the above-mentioned cards. There are other discounts (by various banks) that can be availed on the phone (check Flipkart for details). Additionally, users get an exchange value up to Rs 18,000 on the smartphone on Flipkart. This includes a special discount of Rs 2,000.

Features

In terms of features, the Vivo V25 offers a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers Funtouch OS12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Game Boost Mode along with Liquid Cooling System offers a great gaming experience for those who are gamers. The smartphone also gets a support for micro SD card which means users can increase the storage capacity of their device.

A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood powers the device. Speaking about the battery, the device offers a 4500mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. The company claims that the device can reach around 0-60 percent in a matter of just 30 minutes.

When it comes to the camera of the device, a triple camera setup is present on the rear. It consists of 64MP +8 MP +2 MP setup. The front camera of the device gets a 50 MP sensor. Users can shoot selfies or attend video calls without a drop in quality. Dimensions-wise, the smartphone is quite attractive as it weights 186g and is 7.99mm thin.