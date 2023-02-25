Planning for a smartphone under Rs 9000, check these options on Flipkart

If you are planning for a smartphone under Rs 9000 that has launched recently, we have listed few devices for you. These devices are currently available on Flipkart and the sale for some of them will begin shortly.

Infinix Smart 7

The sale of the smartphone will be on 27 February (from 12PM) and gets a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The device gets a launch day price of Rs 7299.

This newly launched Infinix device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1612×720) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 500nits. A Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a PowerVR GPU powers the latest Smart series model. The smartphone has expendable 7GB RAM RAM that includes 3GB expandable RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage that can also be expandable up to 2TB via Micro SD. It runs the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 skin on top.

The Smart 7 sports a dual-rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a dual LED flash. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch alongside an LED flash.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. It has a USB Type-C port and a microSD card slot. The model comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security measures.

POCO C55

The device gets a special launch price and starts from Rs 8499. The sale of the smartphone is from 28 February (12PM onwards). The Poco C55 offers 6.7-inch display. A 120Hz touch sampling rate is expected on the device. The rear camera of the smartphone gets dual camera setup. While the primary rear camera is 50MP the front camera of the smartphone is 5MP.

In terms of processor, the users might get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The battery of the smartphone is a 5000mAh unit and it gets a 10W charging too. A fingerprint sensor on the smartphone is offered at the rear near the rear camera setup.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the smartphone gets up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device is offers MIUI 13 based on Android 12. When it comes to colour the smartphone it gets black, green and black colour options.

MOTOROLA e13

The moto e13 offers 6.5-inch display and comes in two variants – 2GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB. The device is powered by UNISOC T606 octa core processor and gets 5000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the device gets 13MP artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera system. The front camera is 5MP and the device weighs 179.5g.

While the 2GB RAM costs Rs 6999, the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 7999.

Infinix Note 12i

If you have a looking for something that is just under Rs 10K, you can opt for Infinix Note 12i. The smartphone is priced Rs 9999 but buyers can get it for lower price if they avail bank offers.

The smartphone gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that gets a maximum brightness of 1000nits. The chipset on the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G85 while the GPU is Mali-G52.

The Infinix Note 12i gets a 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The storage can be expanded through a Micro SD card up to 512 through a dedicated card slot.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear and it consists of 50MP primary sensor, a depth sensor is 2MP, and QVSA AI camera. The front camera of the smartphone is 8MP. A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device while the fast charging is 33W.

(NB: We do not insist the users to buy the above mentioned smartphone models. They are free to choose smartphones based on their budget and requirement.)