Planning for a flagship phone? Check out these smartphones on Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you are planning for new flagship smartphones, you will be happy to know that the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales are live. Interested flagship smartphone buyers can purchase Android/ Apple devices at great discounted price. The flagship devices that can be availed during this sale include Apple iPhone 13/12 series, OnePlus 10 series and much more.

The details about the flagship device discounts are mentioned below in detail.

Apple iPhone 13/ 12 series

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 68,900 (128GB) and goes up to Rs 1,04,499 (512 GB). On the other hand, the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 65,299 (128 GB) and goes up to Rs 93,499 (512 GB). If you are planning for a pro model, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,10,900 while the 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,20,900.

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 55,900 (64GB) and goes up to Rs 60,900 (128GB). On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 49,999 (64 GB) and goes up to Rs 54,999 (128 GB). Both the iPhone 12 and 13 series get many multiple bank discounts.

OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus which is easily admired among users for its reputation as a flagship killer is also offering great discounts on its smartphones. The OnePlus 10R is offered at Rs 38,999 (8GB +128GB) while the 12GB + 256 GB variant is offered at Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro is offered at Rs 66,999 (8GB+128 GB) while the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 71,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro is offered with discounts upto Rs 4,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 base variant costs Rs 72,999 (8GB + 128GB), the top variant (8GB +256GB) costs Rs 76,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus base variant costs Rs 84,999 (8GB + 128GB), the top variant (8GB +256GB) costs Rs 88,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra costs Rs 1,09,999 for the base version (12GB RAM + 256GB). On the other hand, the top version (12GB RAM + 512GB) costs Rs 1,18,999.

The other premium smartphones that can be opted for during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale are Xiaomi 12 Pro, iQOO 9 series as well as the Realme GT2.