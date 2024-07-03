Pixel 9 in bright pink!: New leak reveals design details ahead of August 13 launch

The much-hyped Google Pixel 9 has been leaked in a bright shade of pink ahead of its scheduled launch on August 13, 2024. The device’s design details has also been leaked revealing some key details.

The bright pink Pixel 9 was leaked by a tipster named Hani Mohamed Bioud on X. The emergence of this colour deviates from Google’s usual colour choice of mint and light blue. It seems the company is aiming to shift towards including more bold colours to its lineup.

The new pink variant of the Pixel 9 has added much more excitement aong pixel fans who are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Pixel series.

X user Hani Mohamed Bioud shared the first hands-on images of the Pixel 9 in its new pink color, a shoutout to Brandon Lee on X for the find. He claimed that the device was found in Algeria/ While Bioud couldn’t spot the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL, nor any other color variants, the pink Pixel 9 was enough to stir up plenty of buzz.

This will be the first time the smartphone maker has decided to go for such bold colours and its is expected to bring freshness to the lineup.

The video also highlights the prominent camera bar, which extends noticeably from the back of the device. The Pixel 9’s squared-off iPhone-like frame features significantly curved corners, promising a more comfortable grip compared to the sharper edges of competitors like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The company has teased the release, scheduled for August 13. However, Google has not disclosed the number of devices included in the Pixel 9 series. Reports suggest the timing is strategic, positioning the launch a month ahead of Apple’s anticipated iPhone 16 unveiling in September.The Made by Google keynote will start at 10 a.m. PT and will be streamed live on YouTube. According to the event invitation, Google will showcase the best of its AI, Android, and Pixel devices. We’re expecting the launch of the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and rumors suggest a new Pixel Pro variant and a Pixel Fold, renamed as Pixel 9 Pro Fold, could also be introduced. The Pixel 9 series is expected to bring major upgrades in design, performance, and functionality.