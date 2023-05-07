PhonePe UPI Lite: Make payments under Rs 200 without UPI PIN, How to activate

PhonePe has launched a new UPI LITE feature on its application, that will enable users to quickly initiate low-value payments of up to Rs 200 without entering a UPI PIN. They can send money from their UPI LITE account with just one tap, without the need to enter a PIN. This feature makes UPI payment on the app has become more convenient and faster for users.

The UPI LITE was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and was introduced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September 2022. All UPI merchants and QRs, major banks support this feature across the country. Paytm launched the UPI LITE feature just a few months back in February.

How does the PhonePe UPI Lite works?

PhonePe users can easily make UPI transactions of up to Rs 200 with just one tap from their UPI LITE account without the need to enter a PIN. It works the same way as the normal UPI transaction the only difference is you don’t need PIN to proceed with the transaction.

The transaction is processed instantly by deducting the UPI LITE balance on the device, without requiring the involvement of the customer’s bank’s core banking systems. The UPI Lite transactions are quicker and smoother than regular UPI transactions. It also improves the likelihood of a successful transaction.

You can easily activate the feature on the PhonePe app without the need for any KYC authentication from the users. You can create a UPI LITE account instantly. The LITE account allows users to load a maximum of Rs 2,000 and conduct transactions of Rs 200 or less.

Users can check their transaction history by receiving a daily SMS from their bank. This SMS will contain information about all UPI LITE transactions carried out during the day. In addition, this feature helps to simplify bank statements and passbooks by removing small-value transactions. The transactions will solely be visible in the LITE account and will not be reflected in the bank statement.

Here’s how you can activate UPI Lite on your PhonePe app

Go to the PhonePe app.

Enable the UPI LITE option on the app’s home screen.

The user inputs the desired amount to be added to their UPI LITE account.

Selects the corresponding bank account.

The user has successfully enabled their UPI Lite account by entering their UPI Pin.