Philips to enter smartphone market in India with first product launch on September 2

Advertisement

Philips is gearing up to make it’s entry into the smartphone market in India with the launch of its first product. Philips has confirmed that the first Philips smartphone will make it’s debut in the market on September 2, which happens to be tomorrow.

The company has not mentioned a specific name for it’s smartphone yet. But, we will likely know about it after the launch event. Though, the company has not revealed the price range of the smartphone, it is expected to launch under Rs 20,000.

But, Philips has already teased several key details about the specification of the smartphones such as the device has been confirmed to carry a 120Hz display, 64MP primary camera, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The company has also revealed the smartphone’s selfie camera, and connectivity options.

Philips smartphone Specifications

Advertisement

The upcoming Philips smartphone is likely to offer an HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it will have a 64MP primary camera on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone will also be available with 6GB or 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB storage.

It is confirmed to support 5G connectivity and sport dual stereo speakers, as seen in the poster on Amazon microsite. It also seems to have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The company is promoting the phone under its “Innovation You Can Trust” tagline.