Philips S7221 5G launched in India at Rs 20,499

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Philips has returned to the smartphone segment with the launch of the Philips S7221 5G in India at a cost of Rs 20,499. The phone has made it’s debut with a large battery, a big display experience, and a high-megapixel primary camera.

Philips S7221 5G price, availability

The Philips S7221 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 20,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 22,499. The smartphone comes in three colourways: Black, Blue and Grey and is already up for grabs on Amazon India.

Philips S7221 5G specifications, features

The Philips S7221 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Powering the device is an octa-core Spreadtrum T765 chipset, configurable with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16. However, the company has not revealed whether it will receive OS upgrades or not.

On the rear, the Philips S7221 5G houses a 64MP primary camera, while on the front there’s a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Some of the noteworthy camera features include AI scene detection and portrait mode, which captures images with DSLR-like bokeh in the background.

A 5,700mAh battery powers the Philips smartphone, while 25W fast charging is on hand for quick top-ups.

The Philips S7221 5G is IP64-rated for protection against light water splashes and dust, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner helps enhance security.

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