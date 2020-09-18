Paytm back on Google Play Store
Paytm is back on Play Store now. Today only it was removed from Google Play Store for violating policies on gambling.
Paytm informed about it on Twitter saying, “Update: And we’re back!”
Update: And we’re back! 🥳
— Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020
Earlier on Friday, Google had removed the Paytm app from the Play Store while other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm mall, Paytm Money, and a few more were still available on the platform.
It is noteworthy that Paytm is India’s one of the most successful start-ups and has more than a 5 crore user base. While banning the app Google added that it does not support any kind of gambling or other such betting activities.