Pay only Rs 3 for 1GB Airtel Data, Golden Chance for Customers

Good news Airtel users! The Telecom company has again introduced a brand new plan for it’s users in which they will get 1GB data only for 3 rupees. Is not this interesting? You must be thinking when Airtel introduced one such lucrative plan! In the last few months the Average Revenue per User (ARU) of Airtel has significantly grown and hence you might assume it’s a gift from the company.

But fact is something different. Let’s explain in details. Actually, the plan is not newly introduced, it’s an existing plan. It’s the Rs. 558 plan in which the users get daily 3GB data with 100 free SMS, unlimited calling and 56 days validity. This plan also has free subscription to the Airtel Thanks App which includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. In total this plan provides 168GB data, which if calculated costs Rs. 3.32 per GB data.

Worth mentioning, previous month Airtel had launched the new Rs.456 pre-paid plan which provides 50GB data with 60 days validity. Apart, the users also get unlimited calling to all Networks with 100 free SMS everyday. This Airtel plan directly competes with Jio’s Rs. 447 plan. Along with the mentioned benefits, the users also get free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium and Wink Music free subscription.

This plan can be recharged from Airtel Thanks app and Paytm like platforms. Users can get an instant cashback of Rs. 100 on recharge of FASTag with this plan. Also users get free one year access to Shaw Academy with this plan for 1 year free online classes.