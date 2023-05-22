Part-time job offer on WhatsApp leads to Rs 4.3 lakh loss for Noida woman

For the last few years, online job frauds have become quite common across India and the number of such cases has been increasing. Usually, these kinds of job scams are targeted at people who have low digital literacy. However, young people who are in their 20s or in their 30s also have a chance to fall for these kinds of scams. Recently, a woman from Noida lost Rs 4.3 lakh in a job scam.

According to a report in Times Now, a woman from Sector 61 from Noida, UP has lost Rs 4.3 lakh from her account as a result of a part-time job offer scam on WhatsApp. The scammers on the platform told the woman that in the part-time job required her to like, comment and share YouTube videos of different e-commerce websites. After that, the scammers connected the woman to a Telegram group and she was assigned certain tasks. Initially, the woman was paid for her tasks and the scammers gained her trust. However, she was assigned a prime task, and that resulted in her losing Rs 4.38 lakh from her account.

The woman reported the fraud at Sector 58 Noida police station. This case is not a lone incident of cyber fraud. Multiple cases of cyber fraud have been reported across India. Recently, 36 lakh WhatsApp accounts have been banned in India, reported the Department of Telecom’s Sanchar Saathi website.

Similarly, in another WhatsApp scam, users get incoming calls from international countries including Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84), and others. In this particular scam, a user gets a call from an international number and upon receiving it might lose money.

However, it is important to remember that just because a number is international does not mean that the caller is from outside India. Some media reports have suggested that international numbers are sold by multiple agencies in India to the individuals involved in scams. WhatsApp allows users to block or/ and report these numbers that appear to be malicious.