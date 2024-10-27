OxygenOS 15: Know the entire list of eligible smartphones and availability

OxygenOS 15 has been introduced by smartphone manufacturer OnePlus and the new OS will offer better experience to the users. The OxygenOS 15 emphasises on offering speed, smoothness, and creativity to the OnePlus device users.

“OxygenOS 15 delivers an incredibly faster and snappier experience compared to OxygenOS 14,” said the company in its official blog post.

We have mentioned in detail about the improvements and new features offered by the OxygenOS 15.

Fast and Smooth experience

OnePlus has claimed that the OxygenOS 15 offers a faster and snappier experience when compared to the OxygenOS 14. There will be uninterrupted speed offered with no lag or stutters in the new OS. The new OS brings the Parallel Processing in animation which is claimed to be first in the industry. This feature brings more elements like widgets, components, and folders, ensuring seamless transitions and smooth animations.

Fresh new look

The OxygenOS 15 offers a vibrant new design that offers immersive and engaging elements. The Home Screen is featured with revamped icons while the Shelf has been upgraded. This means that more card options and more localised features are on offer.

The Split mode now offers distinct access for the notification drawer and quick settings. While the notification drawer can be accessed by swiping from the top left, the quick settings can be accessed by swiping from the top right.

Enhanced Customisation

OxygenOS 15 has introduced OnePlus OneTake that offers seamless visual experience from Always-On Display (AOD) to the lockscreen.

Improved features on the OnePlus AI

The OnePlus AI offers improved creativity and productivity in terms of mobile photography. Features like AI eraser, AI unblur, AI reflection eraser, AI detail boost and pass scan will improve the images captured by the camera.

Improved productivity

The OnePlus AI that is powered by Google Gemini models helps the users to work faster and efficiently.

AI notes- This feature will help users to improve their continued writing as well as text polishing and style enhancement. The Format and Clean Up feature will make writing/ note making even smoother.

AI Toolbox 2.0- The AI summary, AI writer and AI reply features ensure that your writing and communication capabilities are improved.

Improved Search

The Circle to Search and Intelligent Search features ensure that your search on the smartphone in smoother.

Circle to search feature makes sure that you find information directly on your smartphone screen without the need to change apps.

On the other hand, the Intelligent Search feature (which is an AI tool) makes search experience across Settings, My Files, Notes, and Photos apps smoother.

Security and improved privacy

The ‘Google Play Protect Live Threat Detection’ and ‘Theft Protection’ features enhance security and privacy on your OnePlus devices.

The Screen-lock after theft offers Auto lock screen after theft, remote Lock and Offline Lock.

OnePlus Share

The OnePlus Share feature on OnePlus 15 ensures that file transfer with the iOS devices is smooth and effortless. If you are sharing files from your OnePlus device to an iPhone, the users can check the progress through the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

Other important features include Open Canvas and Fluid Cloud.

Availability

The availability of the latest OxygenOS 15 will be from October 30 on the devices mentioned below.