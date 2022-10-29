OxygenOS 12 October 2022 security update now available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

By Pratyay 0
OxygenOS 12 october update
Image Credits: IANS

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro now get the OxygenOS 12 October 2022 security update. The company has mentioned the same on its official community forum page. The update is meant for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro device users in India only.

The update pushed by the company is OxygenOS 12 update – C.66 and it integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. The company has asked the users to submit bugs by opening the Google Dialer and typing *#800#. The method is only applicable for Indian users.

The built versions of the models are mentioned below.

OnePlus 9: LE2111_11.C.66 build version

OnePlus 9 Pro: LE2121_11.C.66 build version

The OTA (over-the-air) update is incremental and will reach users in a few days.

How to update

Open Settings> System Update> Check for updates > Click Download and Install> Restart your device (OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro)

Similarly, the OnePlus 10 Pro now gets OxygenOS C.21 update in various regions. The update is available in India, Europe as well as in North America.

The changes that users get under the above-mentioned update include the following things.

Changelog:

System

  • Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

Communication

  • Jio 5G network is now available. (IN region)
