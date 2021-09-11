OTT services more popular among males as compared to females: Ormax Media report

The medium of entertainment has changed drastically in India after March 2020 due to the spreading of Covid-19 in the country as well as across the World. There has been a drastic rise in the popularity of the OTT platform shows in our country. However, most of the paid audience of OTT subscriptions are male, says survey by Ormax Media.

The Ormax Media is a Mumbai-based consulting firm and has conducted a survey on a viewership of video streaming in India. The sample population in the survey was 12,000 and it was conducted between May to July 2021. The survey revealed that currently, 353.2 million viewers have engaged themselves in OTT services.

According to the report, around 96 million paid OTT subscriptions are active in India while there is a presence of 40.7 million paying audiences (SVOD). This roughly means a single paying audience subscribes for 2.4 subscriptions. The surprising fact in the survey was that, around 66% of these paid subscriptions are male audiences.

The top 6 metros make a contribution of 11% of the country’s OTT services. The top three cities in the list are Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

National capital New Delhi has the highest number of 97 lakh viewers every month while financial capital Mumbai has 93 lakh OTT viewers. On the other hand, in Bengaluru the total OTT viewers are 87 lakh.

The prime age group who subscribe for the OTT medium are 22 to 30 years age group.

According to Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, the OTT services have no longer remained a niche category. They have a penetration of 25% and a huge potential to grow.

The number of viewers watching OTT is divided into four parts, according to Survey. This includes paying subscribers, non-paying OTT subscribers, subscribers who watch content with ads and viewers who consume content through social media.

Today there are many popular OTT platforms in India like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Zee5, Voot, Sony Liv etc.