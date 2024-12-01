Oppo’s new smartphones likely to pack 7,000mAh batteries

Oppo is reportedly working on three new smartphone models that will pack larger batteries in comparison to the current phones. According to a tipster, Oppo is developing two smartphones that could pack up to 7,000mAh batteries. Reports have also suggested that apart from Oppo, another Chinese company is also planning to lauch a 7,000mAh battery soon.

Oppo new Smartphones

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on Weibo that Oppo’s upcoming phone, which he termed as “next high performance new phone” will be equipped with large batteries.The tipster listed three smartphone models that are equipped with batteries with higher capacities than its current flagship lineup.

Out of the three models, one seems to have a 6,285mAh battery (or 6,400mAh typical) and another is tipped to pack a larger 6,850mAh battery (7,000mAh typical). The post also revealed that both the batteries will support 80W charging. Meanwhile, the third model was said to have a smaller dual cell 6,140mAh battery (6,300mAh typical). However, it will have 100W charging support.

Meanwhile another report suggested that Realme might launch a smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery in December. It aligns with the launch time line of the upcoming Realme smartphone, which is Neo 7 handset. Leak reports have also suggested that the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and a 7,000mAH battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo has not made any announcement regarding this 7,000mAh battery or about any upcoming smartphones. The tipster has a good track record when it comes to sharing details of unreleased smartphones, so we might hear more about these purported handsets in the coming months.