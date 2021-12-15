OPPO’s first foldable smartphone Find N unveiled, Expected to be a worthy competitor of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday unveiled its first foldable flagship smartphone ‘OPPO Find N’. The smartphone is expected to be a worthy competitor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However its availability will be limited to the domestic market only. This means that the smartphone will be China-exclusive only. The device will be neither available in India nor other countries.

In terms of specification, the OPPO Find N comes with triple-camera (50MP +16MP + 13MP) at the rear, selfie cameras (32MP + 32MP) on both inner and outer displays. When it comes to processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset powers the device. The device gets 512GB of internal storage and up to 12GB RAM.

Launched on the second day of OPPO’s ‘INNO DAY 2021’ event, it features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

In addition, the handset houses a 4,500mAh battery that claims to offer all-day battery life, while 33W ‘SUPERVOOC Flash Charge’ is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes.

It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.

OPPO Find N will be available in two variants 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7699 (approx. Rs 92,100). On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage will cost CNY 8,999 (approx. Rs 1,07,600). While the company has started pre-bookings for the device, the sale is expected to begin from December 23. The device will be available in three variants- Black, Purple, and White.

The ‘OPPO Find N’ brings a new approach to the foldable form factor and offers a refreshed user experience both for people who have used foldable devices in the past, as well as users who are new to the foldable form factor.

“OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, OPPO.

(With inputs from IANS)