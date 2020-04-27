OPPO trademarks new smartphone as Reno Glow

Oppo Reno Glow
Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has applied for a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an upcoming Reno series smartphone, and it may be called the Reno Glow.

According to GizmoChina, the Reno Glow could be related to a new camera system with better voice controls, although that is just speculation at this point.

The “Glow” could also be in reference to a better display with a higher refresh rate panel on QHD displays with even higher maximum brightness.

Earlier, OPPO also patented a design for a foldable device that could also be used as a tablet.

The patent was picked up by China Mobile and presents an exciting prospect for those awaiting the first truly foldable handsets.

OPPO is said to be one of the manufacturers currently eyeing a foldable product, along with Samsung, LG and Apple.

