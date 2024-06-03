Oppo to bring India’s first IP69-rated smartphone, Could be Oppo F27 Pro+

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone with IP69 rating in India, as per a new leak report. That means the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be India’s first-ever IP69-rated smartphone. The upcoming Oppo phone’s launch date has also been leaked.

As per the latest leak report, Oppo will be offering IP66, IP68 or IP69 rating for its upcoming smartphones that might be launched soon. However, the report did not specify the exact name of the device.

Tipster Mukul Sharma on X (formerly Twitter) has tipped that Oppo could also be gearing up to launch the Oppo F27 with the IP69 rating. Moreover, he also tipped that Oppo F27 Pro+ and another smartphone will also accompany the vanila variant.

The tipster has leaked that the possible Oppo F27 series smartphone might make its debut on June 13. However, the company has not yet made any official announcement about the device yet.The known tipster has also shared a image of the rumoured device that revealed that Oppo F27 series will feature a dual tone vegan leather back along with a circular camera module on the back.

The leather back panel was seen in many other devices during this year as well. However, Oppo may add a metal ring around the camera module.

Oppo F27 Pro expected specifications

Oppo F27 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be packed with a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging

The upcoming Oppo phone could feature triple camera unit including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Moreover, it is likely sport a 32MP lens in the front for selfie and video call.