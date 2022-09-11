Oppo teases the launch of Oppo F21s Pro Series in India, To offer segment first microlens camera

Smartphone maker Oppo has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone series- F21s pro series in India. The key specs of the smartphone have been teased by Oppo on its official Twitter handle. Even though the company has not specified the launch date of the smartphone, it is slowly revealing certain specifications of the device. The Oppo F21s pro series offers a great combination of features and looks.

The company boasts to offer stunning design with superior performance, segment first microlens camera, twinkling orbit light and oppo glow and other important features.

Key features of Oppo F21s Pro

The smartphones offer 64MP triple AI rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The secondary camera lens sports an ‘orbit light’. The orbit light is 7.6mm thick and features OPPO Glow design on the back panel.

The left side of the device is occupied by volume rocker and SIM tray. On the other hand, the right side offers a power button. The bottom of the device features a microphone, speaker grille, USB Type-C port and much more. The convenience of the 3.5mm audio jack is also present on the smartphone.

Speaking about the front of the device, the smartphone offers a punch-hole camera on the top-left corner of the screen. The benefits of the smartphone include bank offers, exchange offers, official protection plan, education program and reward points too.

The company will declare the launch date of the smartphone very soon.

Last month, the company had launched Oppo Enco Buds 2 at Rs 1799 in India. The latest TWS earbuds from Oppo offer great music for the audience under a budget. For those who are unknown, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 is the successor for Oppo Enco Buds. The Enco Buds 2 is IPX4 rated and is also offered with Gaming Mode which makes gaming smoother. A single charge offers 7 hours of audio playback and 28 hours of listening experience.