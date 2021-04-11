Oppo has started rolling out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update for the Reno2 Z, OPPO A91 and OPPO Reno3 A.

Originally, the company has declared that it will roll out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update for the Reno2 Z from April 14. Now the company has released the ColorOS 11 update for the device ahead of schedule.

The ColorOS 11 stable update for OPPO Reno2 Z is available for users in India while the update for OPPO A91 is available in Indonesia.

As per a report of Piunikaweb, the OPPO Reno3 A is also getting the Android 11 update in Japan.

The OPPO Reno2 Z users in India is getting the ColorOS 11 stable update with the firmware version F.02 and the device should on the C.47 version to detect the firmware version.

While the OPPO A91 is getting the update in India and it should be on the previous firmware C.51/C.53 to detect the new update on firmware version F.11.

A screenshots shared by a few users on Twitter shows that the OPPO Reno3 A is getting the update with the firmware version CPH2013_11_C.16 in Japan.

OPPO Reno3 A was launched in japan with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 back in June 2020. This will be its first major update in the country.

On the other hand, the Reno2 Z will be getting its second major update with this update as it was launched with Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6 in 2019 and later got the Android 10 update last year.

The OPPO A91 will also gets its second major update in Indonesia.

The update is rolling out in batches, and if you have not received the update notification on your smartphone then you can check for it manually by going to its Settings > Software Updates menu and tap on the gear icon in the upper-right corner, then tick the I agree in “Official Version Application.

The company will roll out the update in other regions in the coming days.

(Source: Gizmochina)