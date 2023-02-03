OPPO Reno8 T 5G with 108MP camera and Snapdragon 695 processor launched in India

New Delhi: Global smart device brand OPPO on Friday launched a new smartphone Reno8 T 5G. The smartphone is available for sale on Flipkart as well as on OPPO India store via online. It can also be purchased offline. The device is available for pre-order and the sale starts from February 10.

The smartphone offers a 108-megapixel camera with Snapdragon 695 SoC and costs Rs 29,999 in India. The device comes in two finishes — Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black.

Along with the new smartphone, the company also launched new earbuds OPPO Enco Air3 for Rs 2,999, which can last for up to six hours on a single charge.

Key Features

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 3D curved screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours.

The device offers a triple rear camera at the back. It consists of a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits and a 2MP 40x microlens for microscopic photography. On the front, the selfie camera is a 32MP shooter for can click good selfies .

When it comes to processor, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octacore processor and is coupled with 8GB RAM. With OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage, said the company.

In terms of storage, users get 128 GB storage and an option for storage expansion. The microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space. The device gets Android 13 with ColorOS 13 and offers in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Reno8 T comes powered with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100 per cent in under 45 minutes with a 67W fast charger.

Available Offers

The smartphone gets an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000 on Flipkart. The EMI on the device starts from Rs 1026/ month. Users can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

(With IANS inputs)